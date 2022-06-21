Solve the Icon Moments Player Choice SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

A repeatable SBC with very juicy rewards in FIFA Ultimate Team.

We have a summer full of opportunities in FIFA 22, and Electronic Arts does not stop launching Squad Building Challenges (SBC) full of possibilities to turn our Ultimate Team squad into a dream team, as perfectly exemplified by this Player Choice Moments icon.

Although there are only 4 templates to complete, the reality is that they are not exactly cheap. We are facing a challenge that will force you to scratch your pocket to have the opportunity to get some of the best players in the game, so get ready. Here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

Solve the Di Maria SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap and No Loyalty Player Choice SBC Solutions Icon Moments

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the first template are as follows:

The minimum average is 88.



The minimum chemistry is 60.

Although the requirements are quite honest, the high average and the necessary chemistry (60 in a squad with these characteristics is quite high) makes it necessary to use quite a few TOTW players with an average above 90. The defense is made up of LaLiga players with good chemistry to solve this, and you are going to have to leave some 170,000 coins.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the second template are as follows:

The minimum average is 88.



The minimum chemistry is 55.



At least one TOTW or TOTS player.

The fact of having to use a TOTW or TOTS player does not matter, because in the end we are going to use them to increase the average yes or yes. Beyond that, it will be time to invest other 170,000 coins.

Squad rating: 89

The requirements of the third template are as follows:

The minimum average is 89.



The minimum chemistry is 50.

The average rises one more point compared to the previous templates, which makes it a bit more expensive. We continue to use LaLiga players to get the necessary chemistry, and the total price is around 210,000 coins.

Squad rating: 89

The requirements of the fourth template are as follows:

The minimum average is 89.



The minimum chemistry is 45.



At least one TOTW or TOTS player.

We continue in the same: we do not care exactly the requirement of the TOTW or TOTS player. The 89 on average force us to invest some 220,000 coins to get the complete squad, although you can replace some of the cheap players with Spanish LaLiga players with a good average if you already have them in your team.

The total price for the 3 templates is about 770,000 coins. We’re talking about a repeatable SBC that can give you some of the best players in the game (with good chemical bonds almost guaranteed), although the price seems a bit steep. If you have coins left over and want to try your luck, don’t hesitate.

More about: FIFA 22 and FIFA 22: Ultimate Team.