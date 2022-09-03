Solve the Jules Koundé Battle SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

Demolishing center back for your LaLiga team in FUT.

In FIFA 22, having a quick centre-back capable of reacting to the most powerful strikers in the game is almost essential if we don’t want to get hit with a sack of goals in FUT, and with this squad building challenge Battle Jules Koundé you’re going to get a real beast for your defense of LaLiga, especially if you complete the SBC with the cheapest solutions and without loyalty.

There are a total of 3 templates to complete, and luckily for us none of them are particularly expensive. We are talking about one of the best center backs available in the highest Spanish competition, so if you want to get hold of him, here are the solutions proposed by KingFlipper.

FIFA 22 Jules Koundé FUT Battles SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fixes

tactical emulation

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 Barcelona player.



The minimum team average must be 84.



Minimum team chemistry must be 70.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

This first squad uses a LaLiga base, with two expensive players as central defenders and the rest of the pieces are VERY cheap. You can substitute a player if you find cheaper LaLiga cards in the same position, but in any case you shouldn’t have to spend more than 40,000 coins in total.

France

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 French player.



The minimum team average must be 86.



Minimum team chemistry must be 60.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

Here we are going to use a base from Serie A and some players from the Premier. The price does not increase much compared to the previous one, costing a total of 50,000 coins if you move well in the transfer market.

LaLiga

The requirements of the third template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player from LaLiga Santander.



The minimum team average must be 87.



Minimum team chemistry must be 50.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

We keep the base of the previous one, using the Series A as a base. The best thing about all this is that the price is nothing compared to the second template, costing another 50,000 coins.

The price of the 3 templates is 140,000 coins. We are talking about one of the best central defenders for LaLiga Santander, so if you have the money available, do not hesitate.

