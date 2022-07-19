Solve the Kai Havertz Futties Premium SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

A CAM who only fails on defense.

The Futties Premium card collection has now arrived in FIFA 22, and the available version of Kai Havertz can be obtained through a fairly short Squad Building Challenge, and as always we are going to give you the cheapest solutions and no loyalty of this SBC so you can get this solid MCO without breaking the bank.

There are a total of 3 templates to complete, and the good news is that none of them are particularly expensive. If you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

The requirements of the first template are the following:

The minimum average is 83.



The minimum chemistry is 70.



You need at least one Chelsea player.

This first squad uses the Premier League as a base, and the only requirement that can bother a bit is high chemistry. Luckily, the average is quite low, so you will only have to invest around 35,000 coins in total.

Germany

The requirements of the second template are the following:

The minimum average is 85.



The minimum chemistry is 60.



At least one German player is required.

The increase of two points on average makes the squad quite expensive, although this time they have opted for a base from the Bundesliga and two players from LaLiga Santander (to get a green chemical link). In total, you will have to leave about 90,000 coins in total.

Premier League

The requirements of the third template are the following:

The minimum average is 86.



The minimum chemistry is 55.



You need at least one Premier League player.

For the last squad there is a rather strange mix of players from different leagues, so there is no base per se. The average of 86 brings the price up to 115,000 coins on average, although you can find substitutes if you want to switch to pieces like Ziyech or Vela.

The price for all three templates is about 240,000 coins in total. It’s a pretty high price, but we’re talking about a 94 average CAM who only slacks on defense a bit, so if you have a Premier League based team, go for it without fear.

