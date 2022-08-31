Solve the Renato Sanches Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

A great midfielder if you have a Ligue 1 team in FUT.

We’re still on track for FIFA 23, though we still have some FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenges ahead of us to finish off our FUT teams, with this SBC being from Renato Sanches moments the perfect opportunity to finish completing the midfield of our team if we have a team based on Ligue 1, and here you will find the cheapest solutions and without loyalty.

There are only 2 templates to complete, although neither is particularly cheap. In any case, we are talking about an MC with an average of 96 and outstanding statistics, so you will be interested yes or yes. Here are the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Solve the Erling Haaland Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Fixes Renato Sanches FUT Moments

tactical emulation

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 PSG player.



The minimum team average must be 87.



Two players with 88 or more on average.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

Interestingly, there is no chemistry requirement on this squad, which makes it much easier to get the required 87 average. Despite the high average required, you will not have to invest more than 60,000 coins in total if you have patience in the transfer market. Feel free to substitute half 81 players if you find any cheaper parts.

Ligue 1

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player from Ligue 1.



The minimum team average must be 88.



Two players with 89 or more on average.



A player with an average of 90 or more.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

[imagen02]

The base remains the same with respect to the previous template: it is not necessary to have a minimum chemistry. The price remains around 60,000 coins (more or less), and as was the case in the first one, feel free to change players with 81 on average if you find cheaper pieces on the transfer market.

The price of both templates is about 120,000 coins. We’re talking about a 96 average player for your team, plus you’ll get rewards along the way.

More about: FIFA 22 and FIFA 22: Ultimate Team.