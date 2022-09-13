Solve the Richarlison Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

Dynamite for your Premier FUT team.

We continue to get absolutely insane players in FIFA 22, and now that the life of FUT in this edition is running out we are having real great players at bargain prices in the form of SBCs, as in the case of Richarlison momentsan amazing centre-forward if you have a Premier League based team, obtainable with a squad building challenge of which we tell you the cheapest solutions and no loyalty.

There are only two templates to complete to get it, and neither of them are particularly expensive. We tell you about the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Resolve the SBC Elect. play campaign bag in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and without loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Fix FUT Richarlison Moments

Premier League

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 Premier League player.



The minimum team average must be 83.



A minimum of one player with an average of 84.



A minimum of one player with an average of 85.



A total of 11 players on the squad.

[imagen01]

The fact of not needing chemistry makes the entire squad much cheaper, which to top it off has a fairly low minimum average. You will not have to spend more than 30,000 coins if you know how to move well through the transfer market.

in top form

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player TOTS or TOTW.



The minimum team average must be 88.



A minimum of one player with an average of 89.



A minimum of one player with an average of 90.



A total of 11 players on the squad.

[imagen02]

The price of this template increases significantly compared to the previous one, and it is that it goes up 5 points on average compared to the previous one, although we do not need a minimum chemistry again. In any case, by using 3 players with a high average, we can invest less in the rest of the pieces, having to invest only about 60,000 coins.

The price of both templates is 90,000 coins, quite affordable for what this fabulous center forward has to offer. If you have a team based on the Premier League, you will be interested both as a starter and as a bench player.

More about: FIFA 22: Ultimate Team and FIFA 22.