Solve the Ruud Gullit Icon Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

15 templates. 15. What nonsense.

SBCs are often a good way to get some top players in FIFA 22, but in the case of Gullit Icon Moments We are facing one of those Squad Creation Challenges with which we can obtain one of the best SDs in the game at such a ridiculous price that it will NEVER be profitable.

There is a total of 15 templates to complete, and some are so ridiculously expensive that we can think of little reason why you’d want to pick up the Dutch player. In any case, here are the solutions proposed by BSJ Gaming.

Solve the SBC Futties Premium Alexandre Pato in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Icon Gullit SBC Fixes

cream legend

The requirements of the first template are the following:

The quality of the players must be exactly bronze.



The minimum chemistry is 50.



All 11 players must be rare.

This template should not be too expensive for you, for less than 6,000 coins. Look for rare players from the same league of bronze quality that are rare, and if it costs you a lot you can always use the solution above.

new promise

The requirements of the second template are the following:

The quality of the players must be exactly silver.



The minimum chemistry is 50.



All 11 players must be rare.

We have a similar case to the one above, and it shouldn’t cost you (again) more than 6,000-7,000 coins.

orange machine

The requirements of the third template are the following:

At least one Dutch player.



A minimum average of 85.



The minimum chemistry is 65.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

After the two cheap templates, we started strong. We have to invest a little more than 105,000 coins, and we are going to use 3 expensive players and the rest will be reasonably cheap (but the minimum average of 86 forces us to pay a lot).

league legend

The requirements of the fourth template are the following:

A player from Serie A at least.



A minimum average of 86.



The minimum chemistry is 60.

This squad uses Serie A and LaLiga Santander as bases, and although it is not necessary to add a TOTS or TOTW player, the high average requires an average investment of around 120,000 coins.

league quality

The requirements of the fifth template are the following:

At least one Premier League player.



A minimum average of 86.



The minimum chemistry is 60.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

We maintain the price of the previous template and continue to use a Series A base, having to invest around 110,000 coins, more or less.

Staff rating 87

The requirements of the sixth template are the following:

A minimum average of 87.



The minimum chemistry is 55.

The base of the squad is LaLiga Santander, and having an average of 87 you will have to leave around 120,000 coins.

first class

The requirements of the seventh template are the following:

A minimum average of 87.



The minimum chemistry is 55.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

Using Serie A as a base and two players from LaLiga Santander, we get the minimum average of 87, although we have to invest a little more than 130,000 coins.

Squad rating: 87

The requirements of the eighth template are the following:

A minimum average of 87.



The minimum chemistry is 55.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

The only thing that changes is the formation, for the price it remains the same: about 130,000 coins on average. This time we will use a Bundesliga base.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the ninth template are the following:

A minimum average of 88.



The minimum chemistry is 50.

We use Series A again, and the prices start to get pretty out of hand: it’s time to invest about 190,000 coins to complete the template.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the tenth template are the following:

A minimum average of 88.



The minimum chemistry is 50.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

Curiously, this template is somewhat cheaper than the previous one due to the availability of the players, having to invest around 160,000 coins in total.

Squad rating: 88

The requirements of the eleventh template are the following:

A minimum average of 88.



The minimum chemistry is 50.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

We return to the barrier of 190,000 coins. At this point in the movie, the remaining four templates aren’t exactly going to come cheap, so get your wallet ready.

Squad rating: 89

The requirements of the twelfth template are the following:

A minimum average of 89.



The minimum chemistry is 45.

Although there is no particularly strange requirement, the fact that you have to achieve an average of 89 brings the price up to 190,000 coins.

Squad rating: 89

The requirements of the thirteenth template are the following:

A minimum average of 89.



The minimum chemistry is 40.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

Although the average of 190,000 coins is maintained, the worst is still ahead.

Template rating: 90

The requirements of the fourteenth template are the following:

A minimum average of 90.



The minimum chemistry is 35.

Getting an average of 90 breaks the 200K barrier, costing an average of 220,000 coins to get all players.

Template rating: 90

The requirements of the fifteenth template are the following:

A minimum average of 90.



The minimum chemistry is 35.



At least one TOTW, TOTS or FUT Champions player.

The latest template maintains the price of the previous one, costing another 220,000 coins on average.

The total of ALL templates? 2,100,000 coins (about). Does it pay off? Flees. Run away without looking back.

More about: FIFA 22: Ultimate Team and FIFA 22.