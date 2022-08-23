Solve the Ryan Gravenberch Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

A very powerful midfielder from the Bundesliga for FUT.

If you have a team based on the Bundesliga in FUT in FIFA 22, you have the opportunity to get your hands on Ryan Gravenberch via a fairly straightforward squad building challenge, a midfielder with some ridiculous stats that can be had fairly cheaply with an SBC that we give you the cheapest solutions to and no loyalty for.

You have two templates to complete if you want to get your hands on it, and we’re not going to lie to you: they’re both quite expensive. Although there are not many, the average of both makes you scratch your pocket, but the final prize is well worth it. We tell you about the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

Solve the Week 40 Marquee Matches SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Fixes Ryan Gravenberch FUT Moments

tactical emulation

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 Bayern Munich player.



A minimum of 1 TOTS or TOTW player.



The minimum team average must be 86.



The minimum team chemistry must be 60.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

For this first squad, a base from the Italian Serie A has been used, using very cheap players to offset the price of the 3 most expensive pieces: Fekir, Morientes and Payet. Luckily, the minimum average chemistry is not particularly high, and you will not have to invest more than 50,000 coins if you are not in a rush in the transfer market.

Bundesliga

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 Bundesliga player.



A minimum of 1 TOTS or TOTW player.



The minimum team average must be 87.



The minimum team chemistry must be 55.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

We continue with a base from Serie A, but the extra point on average forces us to choose somewhat more expensive TOTS players. Either way, you shouldn’t have to spend more than 60,000 coins in total, which is pretty cheap considering the requirements of this second challenge.

In total you will spend a 110,000 coins, a fairly cheap price to get a player of 97 on average who has absolutely enviable skills and who does not falter in any of his characteristics. If you have a team based on the top German competition, don’t hesitate.

More about: FIFA 22, FIFA 22: Ultimate Team and EA Sports.