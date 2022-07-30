Solve the SBC Ferran Torres Futties in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and without loyalty

A very fast ED from LaLiga.

The Futties card collection is giving us some very interesting players in FIFA 22, and this version of Ferran Torres It will come in handy for those who have a team based on the top Spanish competition, and it is that it is VERY fast and is outstanding in all aspects except defense (which being a winger matters very little, really).

There are a total of 2 templates to complete, and the good news is that none of them are particularly expensive. If you want to know how to achieve it in the most efficient way possible, here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

FIFA 22: Ferran Torres Futties SBC No Loyalty and Cheap Fixes

spain

The requirements of the first template are the following:

The minimum average is 83.



The minimum chemistry is 70.



At least one Spanish player is needed.

This first squad is surprisingly cheap if we use a LaLiga Santander base, and beyond the two expensive pieces (Correa and Bryan Gil) the rest of the players come out practically at bargain prices, having to invest less than 50,000 coins in total .

LaLiga

The requirements of the second template are the following:

The minimum average is 84.



The minimum chemistry is 66.



At least one LaLiga Santander player is required.



At least one TOTS or TOTW player.

The second squad is also quite cheap, since the only complicated requirement is the TOTW player. We will take advantage of the high average of Canales so as not to have to invest too much in the vast majority of players, and the LaLiga Santander base is joined by players from Serie A. You will have to invest around 70,000 coins in total.

In total, the player will cost you less than 120,000 coins, a very low price for the quality that this version of Ferran Torres offers. You’re going to get a good handful of interesting rewards along the way, so don’t hesitate.

