Solve the SBC Futties Premium Alexandre Pato in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

A center forward of 94 on average at a bargain price.

We’ve had plenty of Squad Building Challenges throughout the life cycle of FIFA 22, but this is one of those rare occasions where the game offers us a tremendous player without having to invest a lot of money, as is the case with this Alexandre Pato Futties Premiuma golden opportunity that EVERY player should take advantage of and from which we give you the cheapest solution and without having to use loyalty.

And we are talking about a solution because there is only one template. If you are looking for a fresh center forward for your squad, few more optimal opportunities will come your way. We tell you the solution proposed by the content creator FutSync.

FIFA 22: Alexandre Pato Futties Premium SBC Cheap No Loyalty Fix

As you have already read above, there is a single template to complete. Here are the requirements:

At least one Brazilian player.



A minimum average of 85.



A minimum chemistry of 65.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

To complete the squad, a good handful of players from the highest Portuguese competition have been chosen, so that the minimum chemistry reaches the necessary 65. There are 3 expensive players (Laborde, Coman and Chiesa), and the rest are very cheap. You won’t have to spend more than 75,000 coins in total, so don’t worry about having to dig deep into your pocket.

Is it worth getting this version of Pato? Absolutely yes. We are talking about a player with a very high average for less than 100K, an opportunity that we do not have every day. Although for chemistry you will have a hard time getting good chemical bonds, he is still a VERY powerful soda player.

