Solve the SBC Jonathan David Futties in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

Players entering FIFA 22 in the summer have it quite easy to get a competent team, and the Futties collection offers some dream players at really low prices, as is the case with Jonathan Davida center forward with a ridiculously high average who will do great with the cheapest solution and no loyalty.

And yes, we are talking about a solution (in the singular) because there is only one squad to complete to get this DC with an average of 95. He is one of those players who can fit into practically any squad, especially if you have got a team with a majority of Ligue 1 players. Here is the solution proposed by FutSync.

FIFA 22: Jonathan David Futties SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fix

As you have already read above there a single template to completeand its requirements are as follows:

A player from Ligue 1 at least.



A minimum average of 85.



A minimum chemistry of 75.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

To complete the squad, we are going to use two quite expensive players (Ter Stegen and Thiago) to get a good average, using VERY cheap players in the rest of the positions. A mix of players from LaLiga Santander and the top French competition have been used, leaving the average price at around 100,000 coins if you know how to move well through the transfer market.

If you’re wondering if it’s worth it, you don’t have to hesitate. We are talking about a center forward with excellent attributes (except in defense, which does not matter) that you can get for 100K, a more than competent price for a player who is going to be able to leave defenses behind and define plays very well. right.

