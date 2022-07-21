Solve the SBC Kingsley Coman Futties Premium in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

A golden opportunity and extraordinarily cheap.

We’ve had plenty of Squad Building Challenges throughout the FIFA 22 lifecycle, but rarely have we come across such an absolutely cheap SBC from Kingsley Coman Futties Premiuma golden opportunity that EVERY player should take advantage of (especially if you have a team based in the Bundesliga) and of which we give you the cheapest solution and without having to use loyalty.

And we are talking about a solution because there is only one template. It is absurd that a player with this very high average and with a 99 in speed is so ridiculously cheap, and as we said above he is an ideal refresher player, it will be rare that you cannot make room for him in your squad. We tell you the solution proposed by the content creator FutSync.

Solve the Puskás Icon Moments SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Kingsley Coman Futties Premium SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fixes

As you have already read above, there is a single template to complete. Here are the requirements:

At least one player from the Bundesliga.



A minimum average of 86.



A minimum chemistry of 60.



A total of 11 players in the squad

The base of the example above is the Bundesliga, and although the squad costs 120,000 coins, it is VERY worth it. Requiring an average of 86 and a fairly high average chemistry, the price is not going to be cheap, but we repeat: paying that price for a player with an average of 96 and these statistics is very worthwhile.

This version of Coman has crazy attributes in all aspects (in the physical part he only fails in aggressiveness) except in defense, something that resents him being his “midfielder” position. Either way, it’s hard to imagine that a player with 99 pace98 Dribbling, 96 Passing and 94 Shooting have no place in pretty much any FUT squad.

More about: FIFA 22 and FIFA 22: Ultimate Team.