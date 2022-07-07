Solve the SBC Metamorfos Martínez Quarta in FIFA 22 with the cheapest solutions and without loyalty

A VERY cheap right back from the Italian league to take advantage of in FUT.

It is quite rare to find Ultimate Team teams based on the Italian Serie A in FIFA 22, as Italy’s top competition is not at its best when it comes to quality. However, this Squad Building Challenge (SBC) from Metamorphos Martinez Quarta It gives you the opportunity to get a more than solvent right back at a VERY interesting price.

There are only two templates to complete, and best of all, neither of them are particularly expensive. We are facing a golden opportunity to get a player with a fairly high average (93) who excels in practically all the statistics of the game. Here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

Solve Garrincha ICON SBC in FIFA 22 with cheap solutions and no loyalty

FIFA 22: cheap solutions and no loyalty of the SBC FM Metamorfos Martínez Quarta

Argentina

The requirements of the first template are the following:

At least one player from Argentina.



A minimum average of 83.



A minimum chemistry of 75.

The base of this squad is the Italian Serie A, plus Premier League players at the top of the pitch. However, the fact that you don’t have to use any TOTW and TOTS players makes this squad one of the cheapest SBCs we can remember. You shouldn’t have to invest more than 21,000 coins.

Serie A TIM

The requirements of the second template are the following:

One Serie A player at least.



A minimum average of 85.



A minimum chemistry of 70.

Again, we have a team based on Serie A. Despite being the last squad, it won’t be very expensive either, and you can get all the players for around 75,000 coins. Again, you won’t need any TOTW or TOTS players, which makes everything quite cheap.

In total, you are going to have to spend around 95,000-100,000 coins, a very competitive price for what this player offers. If you have a team from the highest Italian competition, do not hesitate, because it is VERY cheap.

More about: FIFA 22: Ultimate Team and FIFA 22.