Solve the SBC Nicolo Barella Futties in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

Although the vast majority of players in the Futties series in FIFA 22 are interesting, this is one of the first cases in which it seems that things are not entirely profitable, and that is that this version of Nicolo Barella it has a rather important drawback: it is from Serie A, and the Italian league is the one that FUT players have least chosen to be the base of their squads, although with these cheap solutions and without SBC loyalty you may be interested.

The worst thing about this SBC is that it has two templates, which is quite surprising when compared to previous Squad Building Challenges in this Futties set. Although this MC has tremendous stats, we don’t think he’ll be profitable. In any case, here are the solutions proposed by FutSync.

FIFA 22: Nicolo Barella Futties SBC No Loyalty Cheap Fixes

Italia

The requirements of the first template are the following:

At least one Italian player.



A minimum average of 85.



A minimum chemistry of 65.



At least one TOTW or TOTS player.

This first squad uses a mixture of Spanish players with the occasional Bundesliga player to achieve maximum chemical links (in this case, the left back and the central). In total, it comes out to about 95,000 coins, although you can lower the price a little if you have patience in the transfer market.

Serie A TIM

The requirements of the second template are the following:

At least one Serie A TIM player.



A minimum average of 86.



A minimum chemistry of 60.

The second squad uses some players from Serie A and LaLiga Santander. Although you don’t need to use a TOTW or TOTS player, the fact that you need a minimum average of 86 makes the squad cost around 110,000 coins.

In total, the two templates cost about 205,000 coins. We’re having a hard time thinking of this SBC being profitable for someone who doesn’t have a Serie A-based team, and considering how few players use it, we don’t think it’s going to be a well-rounded roster-building challenge. .

