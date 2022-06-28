Solve the SBC of Fernandinho End of an Era in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and without loyalty

One of the best defensive midfielders in the Premier to add to FUT.

Those who have a team Ultimate Team in FIFA 22 based on the Premier League they should be clapping, and it is that the version End of an Age of Fernandinho he’s one of the best CDMs available in England’s top competition, and can be earned through a Squad Building Challenge (SBC) that we give you the cheapest, no-loyalty solutions to.

Hay three templates to complete, and surprisingly none are very expensive. You are facing a golden opportunity to strengthen your squad if you are looking for a player with a very high average who meets in almost all fields. Here you have the solution proposed by FutSync.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Fernandinho SBC Fixes End Of An Era

tactical emulation

The requirements of the first template are the following:

A TOTW or Team of the Season player.



The minimum average is 83.



The minimum chemistry is 80.



You need at least one Manchester City player.

What really makes this roster more expensive is having to use a TOTW player along with the very high minimum chemistry. A team based on the Premier League has been used, and the total price of this first team is around 80,000 coins, although you can save a good tip if you have patience in the transfer market.

Brazil

The requirements of the second template are the following:

A TOTW or Team of the Season player.



The minimum average is 84.



The minimum chemistry is 75.



At least one Brazilian player is needed.

Surprisingly, the price of this template is the same as the previous one, or even a little less. The fact that the average rises one point is balanced by the drop in chemistry, and as in the first squad, the price is around 80,000 coins.

Premier League

The requirements of the third template are the following:

The minimum average is 85.



The minimum chemistry is 65.



You need at least one Premier League player.

As expected, the last template is the most expensive, but it’s nothing exorbitant. You are going to have to scratch your pocket and shell out about 96,000, but it is very positive that it does not amount to 100,000 coins.

The total price for the three squads it is 256,000 coins, a more than reasonable price for a player with the characteristics of Fernandinho. In addition to being a pretty good price, you will get rewards along the way. He is not only a defensive midfielder like the top of a pine, but he also has good speed and can distribute the game.

