Solve the SBC Paulo Dybala Moments in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

An absolutely devastating SD for FUT.

The FIFA 22 Moments collection is bringing some of the best players to EA’s soccer simulator, and this version of Paulo Dybala obtainable through a squad building challenge it will come in handy if you have a team based on the Italian Serie A or with Argentinian players, because it is one of the best SDs in the game that you are going to want to get by completing the SBC with the solutions cheaper and no loyalty.

There are only 2 templates to complete, and although the requirements seem prohibitive on the surface, you will discover that it “has its trick” to save you a good handful of coins. Here are the solutions proposed by FIFA SBC Solution.

FIFA 22: Cheap and No Loyalty SBC Fixes Paulo Dybala FUT Moments

Serie A TIM

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player from Serie A.



The minimum team average must be 87.



A minimum of 2 players over 88 on average.



A minimum of 1 player over 89 on average.

The trick of this first squad is that the absence of chemistry allows us to place the players where we want without suffering anything. The requirements of the players with such a high average are scary, but using Suárez and Immobile we can invest little in the rest of the pieces, having to spend about 53,000 coins in total.

in top form

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player TOTW or TOTS.



The minimum average of the team must be 88



A minimum of 1 player over 89 on average.



A minimum of 1 player over 90 on average.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

The base of this template is exactly the same, but the extra point on average forces us to leave a little more money, raising the average price to 62,000 coins. We do not have the need to use any league as a base, and the fact is that the absence of chemistry makes us go for the cheapest possible parts.

In total, you will have to leave some 115,000 coins in both templates, a more than reasonable price for a player with an average of 98. If you are looking for an SD for your computer, you will not find a better option.

