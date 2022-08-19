Solve the SBC Winning Strategy in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

A very high chemistry.

We keep getting more and more tokens to get succulent rewards in FIFA 22, and this squad building challenge winning strategy It gives the opportunity to get a token and a pack at a pretty good price, especially if you use the cheapest solution and without loyalty to complete the SBC.

There is only one template, but as usual in these challenges with a single challenge, the requirements are a real odyssey. The very high chemistry required is especially striking, and it is time to turn the coconut to complete the template without investing a real fortune. We tell you the solution proposed by Futsync.

Solve the Shapeshifter Challenge 15 SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Winning Strategy SBC Solution

The requirements of the unique template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 6 clubs.



A maximum of 4 players from the same league.



A maximum of 2 players from the same club.



The minimum team average must be 75.



Minimum team chemistry must be 90.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

In order to get the most savings by meeting all the requirements, Senegalese players have been used in almost all positions (there are only a few exceptions). With this, getting the minimum 90 chemistry is not a problem, and the best thing is that the total price of the template should not go up from the 10,000 coins if you know how to move well through the transfer market.

You can try to find another country to use as a base for this template, but this solution seems to be quite optimal. The rewards you will get are the Novoa token and a small envelope of unique gold players, which will come in handy to continue completing SBCs that give more tokens (so you can get the most succulent rewards of the promotion).

