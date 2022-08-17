Solve the Shapeshifter Challenge 15 SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

Too many requirements that convolute the template.

If you intend to play FIFA 22 until FIFA 23 arrives, the best thing you can do is keep earning the tokens from the summer promotion, and this squad building challenge Shapeshifter Challenge 15 it is a golden opportunity to do it, especially if you fill the template with the cheapest solution and without loyalty.

And it is that although there is only one template, the requirements to complete it are quite complicated. As usual in SBCs to get tokens, you have to squeeze your brain to complete the template, but thanks to the solution proposed by FutSync you will be able to complete it without having to think about it for too long.

Solve the TOTY 4 Challenge SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty Shapeshifter Challenge 15 SBC Solution

The requirements of the unique template of the challenge are as follows:

A maximum of 3 countries or regions.



A minimum of 8 clubs.



A maximum of 2 players from the same league.



A minimum of 2 unique players.



The minimum team average must be 75.



The minimum team chemistry must be 75.

The approach that has been made to complete the squad is quite simple: take players of the same nationality and league but in different divisions. We see players from 1st and 2nd Spanish, Italian and German, which manages to complete all the requirements while maintaining the necessary 75 average and chemistry. If a player is too expensive, you can find a player of the same nationality and league division to replace him (as long as he doesn’t suffer from the average).

Completing the squad will earn you a Gold Players Pack and the Summer Swap Tokens 2 Ndiaye. If you have been completing this type of templates you will already have a few accumulated, so keep saving to get juicy rewards. Remember: you shouldn’t have to spend more than 15,000 coins in total in this template.

