Solve the Shapeshifter Player Choice and TOTS +93 SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

Relying on luck to get good players in FUT.

Although the most common thing in FIFA 22 is to do Specific Player Squad Creation Challenges, on certain occasions Electronic Arts brings out this type of SBCs that depend a lot on the luck we have, although in this case the Shapeshifter and TOTS Player Pick +93 almost ensures a quality card to strengthen your roster or complete other more demanding SBCs.

Just have to complete 2 templatesAlthough both are quite expensive. We are facing one of those bets in which you can take a risk to get a very powerful player, but as long as you are unlucky, nothing profitable will come of it. Either way, here are the solutions from BSJ Gaming.

FIFA 22: Cheap and No Loyalty Fixes for Shapeshifter Player Pick SBC and +93 TOTS

value of roster: 85

The requirements of the first template are the following:

At least one TOTS or TOTW player.



A minimum average of 85.



A minimum chemistry of 60.

The price of the first squad already makes it a bit clear that things are not going to be exactly cheap, and there has been a mixture of LaLiga Santander players, Spanish players and some pieces from the Premier League and Serie A. In total, you shouldn’t have to spend more than 125,000 coins in total.

Squad rating: 87

The requirements of the second template are the following:

A minimum average of 87.



A minimum chemistry of 55.

Again we use a pretty crazy mix of leagues to try to keep things from getting too expensive. Two special players have been used, which is what really makes this whole thing expensive. You shouldn’t have to spend more than 175,000 coins if you have enough patience in the transfer market.

In total, you will have to invest 300,000 coins in both templates. It’s a full-fledged triple, if you’re lucky it’s going to pay off, and if not, you’ll have invested enough coins in a player that you’ll probably recycle in some other SBC.

