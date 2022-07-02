Solve the Shapeshifters Kevin Volland SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheapest solution and no loyalty

A real beast for your defense at a bargain price in FUT.

The new series of Metamorfos cards has turned FIFA 22 upside down, and we have a good handful of well-known players out of their positions with absolutely insane statistics, as is the case with this SBC from Kevin Vollandwho plays as a central defender and has excellent attributes for those who have a team based in the French Ligue 1.

The really crazy thing is that you only have to complete one template to get their services, and it’s not even a particularly expensive template. Even if you already have a center back with better stats, the reality is that having such a player (even on the bench) never hurts, and few Squad Building Challenges offer so much for so little. Here you have the solutions of BSJ Gaming.

FIFA 22: Cheap and No Loyalty Shapeshifters SBC Fixes Kevin Volland

The requirements of the only template needed for this challenge are the following:

At least one German player.



A minimum average of 85.



A minimum chemistry of 55.



11 players on the squad.

As you can see in the example above, the base of this squad is LaLiga Santander, although some players from Ligue 1 have also been used to balance the numbers. The fact of not having to use any TOTW or TOTS player means that we do not have to leave too many coins, being the total price about 80,000 coins if you know how to move well through the transfer market.

Is this player worth it then? Undoubtedly. We are talking about a player of 93 on average at a ridiculous price, and although he is not going to enter your squad directly, he can be an excellent refresher player for your defense in case one of your central defenders is very tired or injured.

