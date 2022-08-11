Solve the TOTS Ultimate 3 Challenge SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solution and no loyalty

Keep getting tokens.

We usually focus on FIFA 22 Squad Building Challenges that give high quality players, but in the case of the SBC TOTS Ultimate 3 Challenge what you are going to get are useful rewards at an optimal price: a token to exchange when the time comes and a successful pack with which to get more players to complete other SBCs, and as always we give you the cheapest solution and without loyalty.

And we speak of a solution in the singular because there is only one template to complete. The requirements can be a real headache if you go on your own, but you should have no problems with the solution proposed by the good guy from FutSync.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Solution Ultimate 3 TOTS Challenge

The requirements of the unique template of this challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 4 leagues.



A maximum of 3 players from the same club.



At least one gold player.



11 unique players.



The quality of the players must be at least Silver.



Minimum team chemistry must be at least 70.

On this occasion there is no base of any league, and it is that the requirements (which are not few) greatly restrict the possibilities. No base can be used due to the condition of the minimum of 4 leagues, although thanks to this solution you will not have to invest more than 23,000 coins in total if you have patience and you move well through the transfer market.

of the rewards quite interesting: Summer Swap Tokens 2 Lejoly.



1 Premium Electro Players Pack. Upon completion, you will getquite interesting:

As you will see, for that price it is quite likely that it will be profitable for you, so take the opportunity to complete it when you have the opportunity.

