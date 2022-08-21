Solve the Week 40 Marquee Matches SBC in FIFA 22 with the cheap solutions and no loyalty

The final reward can be quite expensive.

Los marquee parties they are a recurring template creation challenge in FIFA 22, and it is that week after week EA makes SBCs available to players with which they can get interesting rewards, playing in this week 40 some interesting matches, of which we give you the cheaper solutions and no loyalty.

The final reward is quite juicy: a pack of rare players. However, it is time to review the 4 templates that comprise the entire challenge to know if it really pays to invest coins or if it is better to let it go this time. We tell you about the solutions proposed by Kingflipper.

FIFA 22: Cheap No Loyalty SBC Fixes FUT Week 40 Marquee Matches

FC Porto vs Sporting CP

The requirements of the first template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 1 player from the Portuguese league.



A minimum of 3 leagues.



A minimum of 4 clubs.



The minimum team average must be 75.



Minimum team chemistry must be 70.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

For this first squad, Mexican players have been used entirely (except for the player from the Portuguese league, one of the requirements). Chemistry hits just 70, so the only piece you could trade is the Portuguese league player. You shouldn’t have to invest more than 7,000 coins in total.

Atletico Madrid vs Villarreal CF

The requirements of the second template of the challenge are as follows:

At least one player from Atlético de Madrid or Villarreal.



A maximum of 4 leagues.



A minimum of 5 players from the same country or region.



A unique player at least.



The minimum team average must be 77.



The minimum team chemistry must be 75.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

The premise is similar to the previous squad, although this time we will use players from LaLiga (1st and 2nd division) as the base. The price is also around 7,000 coins, and if you see that any of the pieces is too expensive, exchange it for a Spanish player of the same position and league.

Lille OSC vs Paris Saint-Germain

The requirements of the third template of the challenge are as follows:

A minimum of 2 players from Lille or PSG.



A minimum of 4 regions or countries.



A minimum of 3 players from the same league.



A unique player at least.



The minimum team average must be 79.



Minimum team chemistry must be 80.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

For this third squad, a slightly strange mixture has been made that still works, and that is that there is a mixture of German players with some expensive pieces from Ligue 1. In total, you have to spend around 20,000 coins, and if you have a player silver german you can put him on the left side (as long as he has an average of 72 or more).

Manchester United vs Liverpool

The requirements of the fourth template of the challenge are as follows:

At least one Manchester United player.



A Liverpool player at least.



A minimum of 3 players from the same club.



A minimum of 2 unique players.



The minimum team average must be 81.



The minimum team chemistry must be 85.



A total of 11 players in the squad.

We are facing the most variable template of all, and the price can fluctuate A LOT depending on the stock in the market of some of the pieces. The very high chemistry (coupled with a somewhat bloody average) complicates things quite a bit, and you’re going to have to leave around 25,000 coins in total.

The 4 templates come out about 60,000 coins, more or less, a price that seems quite exaggerated for the rewards you are going to get. If you want tokens for the summer promotion, complete the first one and run away without looking back.

