Solved mystery: why the weapon with which Sabag Montiel tried to kill Cristina Kirchner failed and who was the real owner

Los results of the expertise ordered by the federal Justice to the Bersa .32 caliber pistol with which Fernando Sabag Montiel, alias “Tedi”, tried to kill Cristina Fernández de Kirchner on Thursday night are already part of the file. The study, done by the PFA, solve two key mysteries in the case.

The first is why it failed. “Tedi” triggered the former president’s face, but no bullet came out. The expertise carried out by the Ballistics division and later by the Chemical Laboratory determined that the weapon, a model dating from almost 40 years ago, was suitable for firing and had already been fired at some point. Also, that the five ammunition in his magazine were real and had the capacity to kill.

The experts confirmed that the weapon worked perfectly. “50 shots were tested. They all went well. It was even tested with the cartridges that were in the magazine”, an investigator of the case revealed to this medium. However, as he already anticipated infobae, at the time of the attack in the pistol there was no bullet in the chamber.

Why didn’t the shot go off? The answer is simple: the Federal Police determined that “Tedi” did not activate the slide manually, or did not want to. So no bullets were chambered. Sabag Montiel could have explained this in his inquiry, but refused to testify before Judge María Eugenia Capuchetti.

Then it was necessary to know if the gun had an original owner, where did it come from? It was found that precisely came from Villa del Parque, the old neighborhood of “Tedi” where he lived for years with his parents on Terrada street, with a curious origin.

Mario, a young man who introduced himself as a friend of the accused, assured in various interviews that Sabag Montiel He had asked her to accompany him “to the village” to buy “an iron” to resolve a conflict with “some Peruvians.” That, in the end, was not the route.

Scientific Police managed to reconstruct the complete number of the Bersa pistol. The gun had indeed had a headline. It was César Bruno Herrera, a neighbor over 50 years old, who lived a few blocks from “Tedi’s” old house, on Condarco Street. The last procedure for the weapon was its transfer, which dated back to 2002.

Knowing this, the PFA sent a patrol car to the house in Condarco, where the troops met a brother of Herrera, who told them about his death. Files consulted by Infobae They reveal that Herrera was registered in the AFIP taxi category, the same one in which Sabag Montiel was registered, and that he had been an employee of a well-known cash transportation company.

The accused of trying to kill the Vice President did not have a legitimate user credential in the National Agency for Controlled Materials (ANMAC). Nevertheless, members of the Federal Anti-Terrorist Investigation Unit found 100 Magtech bullets in his studio apartment in the San Andrés neighborhood in San Martíncrossed by clutter and smelly garbage.

That the neighbor gave him the weapon -which had no request for kidnapping in any system- is a possibility, just as “Tedi” stole it.

Meanwhile, Sabag Montiel is still in prison and the file is progressing, with more than ten lengths. For these hours he remains housed in a cell of the PFA unit located on Cavia Street, in the Palermo neighborhood.

The imputation to the detainee consists of three points. The first is “having tried to kill Cristina Kirchner”. Then there is a description of the facts: “This conduct took place on 9/1/22 at approximately 9:00 p.m. at the intersection of Juncal and Uruguay streets when the named person was greeting the people who were in the place, occasion in which the accused pointed a .32 caliber single-action semi-automatic pistol at his face, Bersa model Lusber 84, activating the trigger tail on at least one occasion without firing despite being loaded with five bullet cartridges of the same caliber and be suitable for its specific purposes.

The second point of imputation is “having carried the aforementioned firearm without proper legal authorizationwhich he previously received with the numbering partially suppressed at the base of his hilt and knowing it”.

The third continues on the same path: “Having collected two boxes of ammunition with the name MAGTECH, each containing 50 intact .32 caliber automatic cartridges, which were seized as a result of the house search carried out at the address located at 727 Uriburu Street/ 729, San Martin, province of Buenos Aires”.

