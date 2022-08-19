Some 12,000 people were evacuated in Berlin after the discovery of a World War II bomb

Nail 12.000 personas were evacuated from the neighborhood Friedrichshainin Berlin, after the discovery of a bomb of the Second World Warwhich forced the establishment of an exclusion zone of about 500 meters.

The authorities mobilized to the area to deactivate it and avoid risks and ordered the population to leave the place.

“There could be up to 12,000 people in the exclusion zone and it will take time,” a police spokeswoman explained. Those affected have the possibility of moving to the Mercedes-Benz Arenaenabled as a temporary shelter.

After its deactivation, the bomb must be taken to the detonation site of Grunewald, according to local police.

It is not the first time that these types of findings have occurred in Germany. Last year, the explosion of a bomb from the Second World War unearthed during construction Munichleft three injured.

A World War II bomb remains in a truck after being defused

The explosion occurred at a construction site on the railway tracks and was heard several kilometers away,

The Minister of the Interior, Joachim Hermandeclared at the time that the cause of the detonation was a bomb from the Second World War of 250 kilos that was buried and was reached in the course of prospecting.

Rail traffic was interrupted as a result of the explosion and security forces cordoned off the area.

In 2020, the German police defused seven bombs from the Second World War found on the land where the plant of the electric car manufacturer is located Tesla, on the outskirts of Berlin. The bombs were rather small in size and were dropped by US aircraft.

During Christmas 2016, specialists in controlled detonation of Augsburg they had to go out of emergency to deactivate a dormant bomb weighing almost two tons. After 12 hours of hard work, they succeeded, and the nearly 54,000 evacuees they were able to return to their homes.

In Englanda mother and a daughter survived the explosion of a grenade from the Second World War in his own house in the city of Dent. The family thought they had found a fossil.

Policemen from the explosives disposal unit supervise the operation of an American-made bomb dropped during World War II

Whether mines, bombs or grenades also in the North Sea, the Baltic Sea and other inland waters, there are still dormant explosive devices from World War II. At the end of the conflict, the Germans sank large quantities of ammunition so that they did not fall into the hands of the allies. Other artifacts were discarded at sea by order of the victorious powers.

Operations to defuse so-called “sleeping bombs” dropped by the Allies in World War II are relatively frequent in Germany and have sometimes led to mass evacuations of residents.

The largest operation to date was the one carried out in 2016 in the city of Augsburg, when 54,000 residents were temporarily forced to leave their homes to deactivate a British bomb.

(With information from Europe Press)

