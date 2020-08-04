Some anti-social elements in Bihar feel that if they do politics of this, elections will work: Sanjay Raut

new Delhi: Speech statements have started between the leaders of Maharashtra and Bihar regarding the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Regarding the recommendation of Bihar Police investigation and CBI investigation in this case, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, “The Mumbai Police is investigating, there is interference from Bihar from day one.” Some anti-social elements in Bihar feel that if they do its politics, work will be done in Bihar elections. Also Read – Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide, was murdered, save Maharashtra government: former CM Rane

Senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday termed the Nitish Kumar government’s decision to recommend a CBI probe into the death of late Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajputs as ‘wrong and politically motivated’. A war of words erupted between Maharashtra and Bihar government on this issue. Also Read – Sushant case will be investigated by CBI, Bihar government recommends

Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut said that the Bihar government has not taken the right step by recommending a CBI inquiry into the death of the actor. Raut said, “The Nitish Kumar government wants to take political advantage of its decision in the upcoming assembly elections in the state. Also Read – Hearing on the petition to handover Sushant’s case to CBI in Bombay High Court today

Attacking the Chief Minister of Bihar, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut said, if you (Nitish Kumar) feel that this issue will be connected with the politics of Bihar then you have become insensitive.

If you (Nitish Kumar) feel that this issue will be connected with the politics of Bihar, then you have become insensitive: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena https://t.co/rwdXj44LKZ – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 4, 2020

The Shiv Sena Spokesperson Mumbai Police is investigating, interference from Bihar from day one. Some anti-social elements in Bihar feel that if they do its politics, work will be done in Bihar elections.

It is politics of Bihar election. After election, those who are politicising it, substantial even know where did #SushantSinghRajput live in Patna and what is his family doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna but Mumbai gave him everything: Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena https://t.co/mv1RU78PK5 pic.twitter.com/Xsa8ecsPue – ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2020

Shiv Sena MP and party spokesperson Raut said, this is the politics of Bihar elections. Those who are politicizing it, after the election, will not even know where Sushant Singh Rajput lived in Patna and what his family is doing. They will forget everything. Sushant was born in Patna, but Mumbai gave him everything.

Raut said, Bihar Police can come to Mumbai and get information, cannot investigate. If you do a parallel investigation, I think it will be an injustice to the Mumbai Police. At the same time, former Shiv Sena leader and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra has given a statement that BJP leader Rane said, Sushant Singh Rajput did not commit suicide. he was killed. Maharashtra government is trying to save someone. She is not paying attention to this case.