Some developers are installing Linux on old iPads and it may be the solution to revive them

If you have some old iPad lying around and you are fed up with its poor performance, you may soon have a solution. And it is that a couple of developers are working on implementing the Linux kernel on an iPad Air 2.

Apparently the software is being developed for Apple devices with A7 and A8 chipSo in addition to the iPad Air and iPad Air 2, Linux could also make its way to some iPad Minis, or even the iPhone 5S. The project uses an Alpine Linux-based distribution called “postmarketOS”, used mostly on Android devices.

Linux on older iPads could be closer than we think

Updates and planned obsolescence are great enemies for devices like Apple’s. Today, having an iPad from 2014 or less can offer us insufficient performance. Linux could be the solution for this, and although there have already been some attempts, what users Konrad Dybcio and ‘quack723’ propose could set a precedent.

Took us >1 year (way too long) but, @quaack723 and I got it working after I realized we were missing a oneliner 😎 A7-A8X. Writeup son.#Linux #AsahiLinux #checkm8 pic.twitter.com/H5A9ZA8xyf – Konrad Dybcio ✝️ (@konradybcio) June 1, 2022

Dybcio has shown an image of the iPad Air 2 installing the Linux kernel at version 5.18. As he was able to comment in the tweet, this has taken them more than a year, and at the moment the only thing that is implemented is the RAM, Apple’s own interrupt controller, the ARMv8 timer and the GPIO control. The developers hope that USB will also be implemented soon.

The project is still in a very early stage of development, but who knows if we may eventually see an iPad Air running Linux natively and fully functional.

As related projects, the folks at Asahi Linux are reverse-engineering M1 Macs so that these computers can run Linux. Others like Sandcastle try to port a build of Android on the iPhone and iPod Touch. Although there are apps like iSH to have a Linux shell on iOS, the race to run Linux natively on these devices is still up in the air.

