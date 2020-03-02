General News

Some Doctor Who fans guessed The Timeless Children’s big regeneration twist weeks ago

March 2, 2020
Doctor Who collection 12 finale The Timeless Kids included all types of surprising revelations about Jodie Whittaker’s time-travelling hero the Doctor, most notably that she was the true supply of the body-changing regeneration means that was a basis of Time Lord Society.

Because it turned out the Doctor wasn’t from Gallifrey in any case, Time Lord historical past was rewritten and she or he’d as soon as been a mysterious being from one other dimension nicknamed The Timeless Youngster, earlier than her reminiscences have been eliminated and her life started anew after years of unknown adventures.

Actually, there have been so many shock modifications, you’d suppose no person may have seen it coming – however some individuals truly did.

Look again by means of Twitter over the course of collection 10 and you’ll see that fairly a number of fans predicted a minimum of components of the finale’s story, even when they didn’t fairly put the items collectively.

Many fans had made the connection between the “Timeless” identify and the Time Lord’s system of regeneration (as did RadioTimes.com, to be truthful), however some went much more into specifics, nearly fully matching the revelations of the collection 12 finale.

In simply this small assortment of tweets, fairly a number of fans have been kicking across the Timeless Youngster = regeneration thought, and whereas not all the things is nailed on – Jo Martin’s “Ruth” Doctor is outwardly a number of our bodies down the road from the unique Timeless Youngster – it’s a testomony to Who fans’ ingenuity that they managed to identify the connection.

Nonetheless, maybe we shouldn’t be too stunned. There’s a lot chat about Doctor Who on-line that some theories have been sure to come back true, and it’s no shade on the manufacturing staff that some individuals managed to determine it out. In any case, all of the hypothesis and theorising is a part of the enjoyable!

And given simply many many lots of of 1000’s of tweets have been despatched out into the ether concerning the present collection of Doctor Who, it’s nonetheless a tiny proportion of people that have solely partially predicted bits of the Doctor’s true historical past. What number of different fan principle tweets are there that get it utterly fallacious?

As a lot as we wrote a bit suggesting how regeneration may very well be rewritten within the Timeless Youngster storyline, we additionally revealed a function pondering whether or not the present collection would resolve the “collection 6B” thriller and place Jo Martin in between the Second and Third Docs. If we’re all being sincere with ourselves, we’ve to personal our pie-in-the-sky, incorrect theories as a lot as those we obtained proper.

Although with that mentioned, the man who predicted the Morbius Docs’ canonisation in early January… genius.

We’re starting to suspect a number of of you’ve got time machines of your personal… or a minimum of an uncle on the BBC.

Doctor Who returns to BBC One for a festive episode in late 2020/early 2021

