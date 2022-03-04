Some Gran Turismo 7 cars are much more expensive than in Sport: this is how some prices remain

In the previous installment we could buy cars individually, but GT7 forces us to buy credits and exchange them.

Today, speed lovers can demonstrate their mastery of the wheel in Gran Turismo 7. The new installment of Polyphony Digital It has been released as the most complete of the entire franchise along with a 24-hour event that, as if we were in Le Mans, has been active since yesterday. Beyond this, Sony has released the microtransacciones of his game and it has not taken long for users to come out who point out some very noticeable changes.

And it is that, as they advance from Eurogamer, Gran Turismo 7 presents a new way to buy game add-ons. Although in Gran Turismo Sport we could buy cars individually at a fixed price, it seems that this trend will not continue in the new Polyphony Digital title. Now, we will be able to access paid cosmetics and other features of the experience through the purchase of redeemable creditswhich leaves us with four packs:

100,000 credits for € 2.49



250,000 credits for € 4.99



750,000 credits for € 9.99



2,000,000 credits for € 19.99

However, the changes go beyond this system. As pointed out by VGC, there are some cars that in Gran Turismo Sport did not exceed $4.99 (if we bought them individually), while their price in the seventh installment a barbarity is fired. Following the examples of the aforementioned medium, the cost of some cars is as follows:

Porsche 919 Hybrid 16 : from $ 2.99 in GT Sport to 3,000,000 credits in GT7 (approx. 40 euros)



: from $ 2.99 in GT Sport to 3,000,000 credits in GT7 (approx. 40 euros) Aston Martin Vulcan ‘16 : from $ 4.99 in GT Sport to 3,300,000 GT7 credits (approx. 45 euros)



: from $ 4.99 in GT Sport to 3,300,000 GT7 credits (approx. 45 euros) McLaren P1 GTR ‘16 : from $ 4.99 in GT Sport to 3,600,000 GT7 credits (approx. 50 euros)



: from $ 4.99 in GT Sport to 3,600,000 GT7 credits (approx. 50 euros) Audi R18 TDI ’11: from $ 2.99 in GT Sport to 3,000,000 credits in GT7 (approx. 40 euros)

As Eurogamer recalls, Sony’s State of Play showed some legendary car like the Mercedes-Benz S Barker Tourer from 1929 that, with this system of microtransactions, he would be left with a fairly high price (20 million credits). Be that as it may, Gran Turismo 7 wanted to stand out for being the delivery most complete of the franchise and, as you can read in our review, Polyphony Digital is very good at cataloging their game in this way.

