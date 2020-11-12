Some leaders and parties ‘Vakra Darsha’, only those who find flaws in everything, were dismissed: Amit Shah

Dhardo (Gujarat): Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the people of Bihar, Gujarat and other states where elections have been held recently, have rejected those leaders, who only find fault in everything. Said, “Parties and leaders who are lacking in everything have suffered a total defeat in the recent elections in Bihar, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Leh-Ladakh, Telangana and Manipur,”

Because people chose BJP. ” Also Read – Celebrating the victory of Bihar: PM Modi said- women are silent voters of BJP, our party’s victory in the whole country

Shah was speaking at the ‘Frontier Area Development Festival-2020’ at Dhardo in Kutch district of Gujarat under the Border Area Development Program. Also Read – Congress target on Home Minister, Adhir Ranjan said- Shah has time to eat food with backward, but not to go to Hathras

Shah said that people have given a message that they are standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The senior BJP leader said, “Some leaders and parties are ‘curvy eyes’ because they have unfavorable views on everything. They have a habit of finding fault in everything that is good for people. He said, “Such leaders speak highly because they believe that their lies will be accepted as truth, if they keep repeating it.” Also Read – Give an opportunity to BJP under Modi ji, we promise to make ‘Sonar Bangla’ in 5 years: Shah

The Union Minister said, “However, people are now more aware, because the benefits of government schemes have reached the villages and their residents. The plans are no longer (only) to the files or to the secretariat. “

Shah said, “Some people questioned the country’s preparedness against the corona virus, the abolition of Article 370 and the construction of the Ram temple. Some people tried to create an atmosphere of unrest, because they tried to find negativity in everything. “

The Union Minister said, “135 crore people gave a message to these leaders, parties and the whole world that they are firmly standing with Modi and supporting him at every step.” This mandate has established that people are with Modi. “