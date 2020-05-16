‘Some Like It Sizzling’ Musical From ‘Smash’ Duo Premiering in 2021 – Variety

A brand new musical based mostly on the basic movie “Some Like It Sizzling” will premiere on Broadway in the autumn of 2021.

The present, which includes a e-book by “The Inheritance’s” Matthew Lopez and music and lyrics from the “Smash” and “Hairspray!” workforce of Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, was initially scheduled to debut in Chicago in spring of 2021. It’s now abandoning a Windy Metropolis run for a stint on the Nice White Means. Casey Nicholaw, greatest recognized for “The E-book of Mormon” and “Spamalot,” will direct and choreograph a present.

It’s not the primary time that the Billy Wilder farce has been tailored for the stage. “Sugar,” a musical with a e-book by Peter Stone (“Charade”), music by Jule Styne (“Gypsy”), and lyrics by Bob Merrill (“Carnival!”) premiered on Broadway in 1972, selecting up 4 Tony nominations.

For the movie illiterate, “Some Like It Sizzling” facilities on two musicians on the run from the mob, following them as they disguise themselves as members of an all-female band in order to keep away from being rubbed out for witnessing a homicide. It is taken into account to be one of many biggest display screen comedies ever made.

“Some Like It Sizzling” can be produced by the Shubert Group and Neil Meron, and co-produced by Roy Furman, Robert Greenblatt and the Nederlander Group.