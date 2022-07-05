Some of the best Netflix movies and series are hidden: so you can see them

Netflix is ​​not going through its best period at the moment. The fact of lose lots of content of quality has caused many people to decide to unsubscribe, also added to the rise in prices. In order to counteract it, it is considering adding ads soon while some of the [mejores películas de Netflix](Some of the best Netflix movies and series are hidden so you can watch them.) But beyond this, it is really surprising that the platform decides hide some series and movies that can be very powerful.

One of the most notable cases of this policy of concealment is present in the movie ‘RRR’. Is indian action movie It is currently on everyone’s lips, but if you look for it on Netflix you will find that you will not be able to view it.

7 TRICKS to get the MAX out of NETFLIX

View hidden content on Netflix is ​​possible

But the reality is that many people in Spain have already been able to see this and other series that are hidden. This is something that can be achieved by performing a change in your Netflix account settings language related. To do this, click on the upper right part and then on Bill.





In the new window that opens, you must go down to the different profiles you have. You must click on your profile and then click on Change in the Language section. Among all the options that appear, you must click on English and save the configuration.

From that moment on, in addition to having everything in English, if you search for the movie ‘RRR’ or another one that is hidden (‘Anek’, ‘Sooryavanshi’, ‘Welcome to Waikiki’…) and you will be able to visualize it without problems. Logically, it will not be dubbed into Spanish, but yes, it has subtitles in Spanish enabled. Once you have finished, you will be able to have everything as before by changing the language back to Spanish.

This is a practice that can be quite common, but not very successful. In Spain you can find many series that unfortunately are hidden, probably because they are not folded. Although, there are many people who do not care and prefer to see a good movie with subtitles, as is the case with ‘RRR’.