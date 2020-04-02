Some Of The Duggars Getting Flack After Not Social Distancing According To Guidelines

Go away a Remark
The whole world is on lockdown, however a number of the Duggars appear to be taking it much less significantly than others. Whereas Jessa Duggar Seewald has seemingly been social distancing along with her instant household a number of the different Duggar nonetheless appear to be getting collectively within the giant teams they’re used to.
In a now-deleted Instagram Tales submit a bunch of Duggars, together with Kendra Caldwell Duggar, Joseph’s spouse, Lauren Swanson, Josiah’s spouse, and a few of their kids. The video footage was rapidly pulled from social media however not earlier than some followers noticed it and counted over a dozen individuals showing within the video.
Some households throughout the nation are nonetheless doing get-togethers, however the seemingly alarming factor in regards to the now-deleted video is that there gave the impression to be a minimum of 18 individuals within the room (through Hollywood Gossip). Not too long ago, CDC tips have requested no mass gatherings and the magic quantity associated to group gatherings has been 10.
In the meantime, Jessa Duggar Seewald has been seen maintaining her children amused of their yard with model new playground tools she put collectively herself, mentioning in an Instagram submit that those that “can’t go to the playground” can “convey the playground to you.” (Though she did need to exit and get a brand new Allen wrench after her children misplaced the one they’d of their home.)
Jessa hasn’t particularly spoken out about the way in which her household is social distancing (in contrast to another well-known households), however she has a number of posts making it clear she’s spending time along with her instant household per the suggestions.
In the meantime, Jill Duggar Dillard has extra particularly shared her concepts about social distancing on-line, even utilizing her social media as a useful resource for fogeys struggling at house with the children.
She’s additionally been candid about date nights throughout quarantine, which possible hits house for lots of us proper now.
So, it’s not all dangerous information on the Duggar entrance. The truth is, the Duggar household may be very giant and that complicates issues in respect to who needs to be seeing whom and when. Nevertheless, the extra individuals take social distancing significantly, the thought is the extra the curve ought to flatten with regard to overwhelming healthcare employees.
There’s at all times lots to speak about with the Duggar household, even when a brand new season of Counting On is just not at the moment on TLC. We’ll hold you posted concerning a possible upcoming Season 11.
