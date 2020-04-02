Some Of The Duggars Getting Flack After Not Social Distancing According To Guidelines

View this submit on Instagram

Right here we go, week 2 house with children ??????????????????? Listed below are 5 methods we’re maintaining busy whereas we #stayhome with younger boys!? 1. Indoor forts, tents, impediment course (embrace child intense music!) ? 2. Make playing cards for pals & household ? 3. Indoor/yard scavenger hunt ? 4. Out of doors “paint” the fence with spray bottle or paint brushes and water ? 5. Do indoor fake lengthy bounce…(use masking tape to attract a line and mark the place every youngster lands) ? Take a look at the weblog for a full listing & let me know for those who strive any! Be at liberty to go away feedback under on extra enjoyable concepts… we’re all on this collectively ????