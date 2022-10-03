Some of these 12 PC games cost less than a cup of coffee and are must-haves: new deals on GOG

Over 800 sale games with discounts of up to 90%.

The sales return to the world of the PC with a new batch of offers in GOG, which is celebrating for his 14th birthday, with hundreds of classic and new video games that you can buy for just a few euros. This new promotion will be running until October 9 and includes more than 800 games with discounts of up to 90%. Promotion that also coincides with the arrival of Skyrim on the platform after all these years.

Deux Ex, Thief or Dragon Age, among the featured gamesYou have at your disposal a huge variety of games something for everyone: from action adventures to legendary RPGs, through shooters, strategy games and other indie proposals. We recommend you take a look at all the offers but to make things a little easier for you, this time we bring you up to 12 games that you can buy for just a few euros, which is not bad considering that some of these are considered as some of the best video games ever.

Do not hesitate to share your purchases and recommendations so that more players can enjoy some of these titles.

Featured deals at GOG

Buy Dragon Age: Origins – Ultimate Edition for 4.89 euros: the game that laid the foundations for an anthological saga that seeks to resurface with force. Origins takes us into a fantasy world that allows us to shape the story based on our decisions.



Buy Mordheim: City of the Damned for 1.99 euros: if you are passionate about the Warhammer universe, this video game is for you. It is an adaptation of Games Workshop’s cult tabletop game Mordheim. You will have to use your ingenuity to carry out your movements perfectly with a gameplay based on a tactical turn-based game.



Buy Deus Ex GOTY Edition for 0.99 euros: you may know the Deus Ex saga from the Eidos Montreal games, but it was born much earlier with this masterpiece by Warren Spector that today continues to amaze with its level design and freedom of action.



Buy Thief 2: The Metal Age for 0.99 euros: if you like stealth games, here is one of the most important in history. With a first-person perspective, in Thief you play as a thief equipped with a bow and a good handful of special arrows and gadgets with which to steal from his enemies without setting off the alarms. A whole classic.



Buy Indiana Jones and the Fate of Atlantis for 1.79 euros: the old LucasArts delighted us with a handful of essential graphic adventures, and this is one of the best. Good old Indy faces a completely original story that every fan of the character should discover. More at this price.



Buy Tom Clancy’s Splinter Cell for 1.29 euros: Ubisoft laid the foundations for an exemplary stealth saga. Sam Fisher starts a most dangerous adventure where he will have to make use of his ability and the most useful technological tools



Buy Another World: 20th Anniversary Edition for 2.49 euros: another one of those games that made history in an improved edition that adapts to the new times the legendary action and platform adventure designed by Eric Chahi that caused so much impact in its day.



Buy STAR WARS Battlefront II (Classic, 2005) for 2.89 euros: the Battlefront saga is today in the hands of DICE but at the time, it was Pandemic who moved us with the massive battles of this multiplayer action game that puts us at the controls of a wide variety of Star Wars vehicles, including starships.



Buy System Shock 2 for 3.49 euros: before BioShock, Ken Levine and the Irrational Games team left their mark with this impressive action and science fiction adventure that pits us against one of the most fearsome villains in the video game world. Don’t you know SHODAN? Well, try System Shock because you’re going to hallucinate.



Buy This War of Mine for 3.79 euros: in this title the tables are turned, you put aside the frenzy of being a soldier to manage a group of civilians trying to survive the hardships of war. From there, your knowledge and management skills will be decisive.



Buy Star Wars Jedi Knight: Jedi Academy for 2.89 euros: This time you are not a Jedi with all the knowledge of the Galaxy, but you have to learn it from Master Luke Skywalker. This is the last installment of the Jedi Knight saga, but one that perfectly closes the plot arc.



Buy Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition for 4.79 euros: one of the most atypical RPGs in history. Set in the Dungeons & Dragons universe, this role-playing game designed by Chris Avellone surprises with its narrative and the depth of its main characters. It is also a role-playing game in which you can avoid any fight.

More about: Deals, GOG, Dragon Age, Thief, Deus Ex, System Shock and Star Wars.