Some people apologized to the owner for entering the Tanishq store, received a threat on the phone

new Delhi: The advertisement which Tanishq withdrew. Even after this, the controversy related to Tanishq is not taking its name. The case of two people entering a Tanishq store and apologizing to the owner of a Tanishq store in Kutch, Gujarat has come to light. After this, the owner of the Tanishq store was threatened on the phone.

The event is dated October 12. There is a Tanishq store located in Gandhidham, Kutch, Gujarat. Two people entered this Tanishq store and asked Tanishq store owner to apologize. The owner of the Tanishq store also did this. Even after this, he was threatened on the phone from Kutch. Kutch SP Mayur Patil said that Tanishq store has not been attacked. Some phone calls have been threatened.

Rahul Manuja, the owner of Tanishq store said that we were threatened. It has not been attacked. The police is supporting us. Please tell that there was a dispute about Tanishq's advertisement. Boycott Tanishq started trending on social media. The ad was withdrawn amid heavy opposition. Even after this, the dispute continues.