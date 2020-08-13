Some people are spreading the news of disunity in BJP, let them know that we are all united: Vasundhara Raje

Jaipur: BJP’s National Vice President and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje said that some people are spreading the news of the split in the BJP but the BJP is a family. After a meeting of the legislature party in Jaipur on Thursday, Raje tweeted, ‘Some people are spreading the news of the split in the BJP. Let them tell that BJP is a family, we are all united to take it forward, we are determined. ‘ Also Read – Smiled, warm hands shaken: Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot found after the deadlock, sitting next to each other, VIDEO

Let me tell you that during the political crisis that started last month, she remained separate from the BJP meetings in Jaipur and she kept silence on the whole incident. Due to the rebellious attitude of former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and some other Congress MLAs against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, there was political uproar in Rajasthan for almost a month.

Rajmata ji taught me that the nation is paramount for the party of which I am an activist and that I am following in their footsteps. pic.twitter.com/0xx3mXJC0g – Vasundhara Raje (@VasundharaBJP) August 13, 2020

Raje wrote in another tweet remembering Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia, “Rajmata ji taught me that the nation is paramount for the party I am an activist and I am following in their footsteps.”

The former CM said that before the assembly session that started in Rajasthan on Friday, BJP took part in the meeting of the legislature party held in the state office today. During this, discussed the current conditions of the state and discussed the preparations for the session.

Vasundhara Raje said, Rajasthan assembly session is going to start from 14th August i.e. tomorrow. The BJP has said that after the meeting of the Legislature Party today, the motion to bring an confidence motion against the Ashok Gehlot government of the state. Our BJP government served Rajasthan with full solidarity for 10 years and took the state to the heights of development. But the Congress government did not do anything except change the name of our schemes, due to which most development work is pending in the state.

Vasundhara Raje said in a tweet that, before the assembly session starting tomorrow in Rajasthan, BJP attended the meeting of the legislature party held in the state office today. During this, discussed the current conditions of the state and discussed the preparations for the session.