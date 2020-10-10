Some people have segmentation in DNA, their tendency to divide on the basis of caste, region and religion: CM Yogi

CM YOGI NEWS: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has once again attacked the opposing parties. CM Yogi said that there are some people whose DNA is divided, they do not like anything at all. They want to cut everything, it has become their tendency to divide on the basis of caste, region and religion. He first divided the country, and then divided the social fabric on the basis of caste. Also Read – Bihar Election: BJP’s tough stand on rebel leaders, withdraw names, otherwise it will be difficult

CM Yogi was addressing a virtual meeting of the key officials of the divisional, sector and booth in the Deoria Sadar Assembly constituency by-election at his residence on Saturday. Also Read – Senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi, will decide on the CEC meeting, the third list of Bihar will be released

Whenever he got power, he did not consider anyone other than his family. For them, it is their own family and family, society and nothing else. Whenever they come to power, they talk of family and when going out of power, they do not take any offense in division and conspiracy: UP CM https://t.co/0czxYfJZjU Also Read – Uttar Pradesh: Major accident in Aligarh, 3 people died due to bus overturn, CM Yogi Adityanath expressed grief – ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) October 10, 2020

CM Yogi said, whenever he got power, he did not consider anyone other than his family. For them, it is the country and the family, society, and nothing else. Whenever they come to power, they talk about family and when they go out of power, they do not take any pleasure in splitting and conspiring.

Let me tell you that there were reports of opposition of the opposition parties and the attempt to spoil social harmony behind the alleged gang rape case of Hathras of the state. Since then, Chief Minister Yogi has been attacking the opponents on this matter.