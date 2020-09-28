Some people set fire to the tractor at India Gate to protest against the farmers bill, see photos and videos

Protest Against farmers Act: All-round opposition to the legislation passed by Parliament (Farms Bill 2020) continues. On Sunday too, farmers and political parties in many parts of the country demonstrated fiercely against the agricultural law. Demonstrations continue on Monday. Meanwhile, around 15-20 people set fire to a tractor on Monday morning at India Gate, considered the most sensitive area of ​​the country’s capital. Also Read – Delhi on the eve of Independence Day, the highlights of the security and arrangements of the ceremony

#WATCH: A tractor was set ablaze by unidentified persons near India Gate, today. DCP New Delhi says, "Around 15-20 persons gathered here & tried to set a tractor on fire. The fire has been doused off & tractor was also removed. Those involved are being identified. Probe underway" pic.twitter.com/IKlOxq4mbj
– ANI (@ANI) September 28, 2020

The incident took place amid protests by farmers and opposition parties across the country in protest against the agricultural bills passed in Parliament last week.

According to fire officials, they received information about the incident at 7.42 am and two fire engines were sent to the spot immediately. Ish Singhal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) said, ‘Around 15-20 people gathered between seven and half past seven in the morning and they tried to set the tractor on fire.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police informed that the fire has been extinguished and the tractor has been removed from there. ”He said that legal action was being taken in the case. Police is now trying to gather information about who these people were. Display

Let us know that President Ram Nath Kovind approved three agricultural bills on Sunday. According to the Gazette notification, the President approved three Bills. These Bills are – 1) Farmer Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, 2) Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Price Assurance Contracts and Agricultural Services Bill, 2020 and 3) Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020.

