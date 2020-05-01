Some People Still Definitely Don’t Get The Joke Behind Robert Downey Jr.’s Tropic Thunder Character

No film is just too outdated or too younger to go viral, as long as the web has a cause for resurrecting its picture. The world is seeing this occur proper now with tweets surrounding Robert Downey Jr’s efficiency as Kirk Lazarus within the 2008 movie Tropic Thunder managing to place the movie’s title into the world of trending subjects. (t appears to be due to the truth that some individuals who received wind of this specific function didn’t get the joke behind the character.