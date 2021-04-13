Some PS3 games no longer allow patches to be downloaded before Store closes, players report

Players report that some games of PlayStation 3 they no longer allow you to download essential patches before the next Store close.

A PSNProfiles thread is compiling all PS3 titles that have difficulty downloading patches, which are often essential for the user to be able to play online and win trophies. The list includes games such as Journey, LittleBigPlanet (GOTY), Castlevania: Lords of Shadow, Battlefield 4, Gran Turismo 5, and LEGO Star Wars: The Complete Saga.

A growing thread on ResetEra is corroborating the list, with some users confirming that their own games are not receiving updates at this point. “Tested on Lords of Shadow and sure enough there is no update. This sucks because I literally bought the DLC last week.”Liam Allen-Miller said.

Players are reporting that even manually requesting an update through the game tile on the PlayStation home screen results in nothing. And throughout the conversation, an image of the patch download is shown in one region but not another.

There is a possibility that this could be a bug, rather than being directly related to the upcoming shutdown, and that Sony may be in the process of fixing it so that users can prepare their games before the digital store closes. After all, players will be able to re-download their games after the store closes in July.

In any case, we remind you that Sony confirmed at the end of last March 2021 that it will close the PlayStation Store for PlayStation 3 and PSP on July 2, 2021. For its part, the PSN Store of PlayStation Vita will close a little later . In this case, we are talking about August 27, 2021.

Until then, you can continue to buy all the games on those consoles through the platforms themselves. Once the Store is closed, we can continue accessing our purchases to download those titles.