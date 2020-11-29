Some relief in Delhi: For the first time in 24 days, 68 corona patients died, around 5000 cases were reported.

Corona Virus in Delhi: In the national capital Delhi for the second consecutive day, less than 5 thousand cases of corona virus were found. According to the data released by the Health Department on Sunday, 4,906 patients of corona virus were reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, while 6,325 patients recovered from this and went home from the hospital. 68 people died in one day in Delhi from Kovid-19, which is the lowest number since November 5. 66 patients died that day. Also Read – India wants 30 to 40 crore doses of vaccine, company said- We are ready

With 4,906 new patients, the total number of infections in Delhi reached 5,66,648, while the number of deaths due to the virus is 9,066. The maximum number of deaths in one day was 131 patients on 18 November.

In Delhi, 4,454 cases were reported on Monday, 6,224 on Tuesday, 5,246 on Wednesday, 5,475 on Thursday, 5,482 on Friday and 4,998 on Saturday. On November 11, Delhi had the highest number of 8,593 cases. Meanwhile, the positivity rate in Delhi fell to 7.64 percent. Whereas on 23 October, the positivity rate here was 8.51 percent.

According to Health Department data, a total of 64,186 samples were examined in a day, including 29,839 RT-PCR tests. The number of Kovid Containment Zone in Delhi increased to 5,441 on Sunday from 5,331 on Saturday.