Some relief in UP: Corona deaths decreased, recovery rate now 87.35 percent

Corona Virus in Uttar Pradesh: The death rate of corona patients in Uttar Pradesh is now decreasing. The recovery rate here has reached 87.35. The sequence of discharge of patients has also increased continuously. Additional Chief Secretary Medical and Health Amit Mohan Prasad said that the death rate of corona patients has decreased in Uttar Pradesh. At present, the death rate of patients in UP is less than the current death rate of patients in the country. He said that the recovery rate of patients in UP has been 87 to 36 percent. Kovid-19 testing is being done in the state at a rapid pace. Also Read – Maharashtra Unlock: Hotels, restaurants and bars opened in Maharashtra from today, plan to go so know the conditions…

The highest total of 1,59,128 samples were investigated in a single day on Sunday in the state. A total of 1,07,39,169 samples have been investigated so far. A total of 3,62,052 people have been fully treated and discharged so far. The percentage of recovery in the state has now increased to 87.35. Also Read – Donald Trump’s condition improving, may be discharged from Monday

He told that 3,486 people are undergoing treatment in private hospitals. He informed that through the e-Sanjeevani portal, 2248 people have received medical consultation in the last 24 hours. So far 1,17,297 people have received medical consultation through e-Sanjeevani portal. He said that 12,90,63,390 population of 2,60,59,992 households have been surveyed through 4,00,350 surveillance teams in 1,30,570 areas through surveillance team in the state. Also Read – Continuation of death of corona continues in Delhi, number of people who lost their lives crossed 55 hundred