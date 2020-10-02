Some stations of Delhi Metro were closed in view of the protest against Hathras gang rape

New Delhi: In view of the protest against the Hathras gang rape case of UP in the country’s capital on Friday, the entry and exit gates were closed at some stations of Delhi Metro. DMRC official has said this.

DMRC tweeted late in the evening and said that Janpath's entry and exit gates are closed. Trains will not stop at this station. DMRC said in the tweet, Exit gates of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk are closed.

Demonstrations in protest against Hathras gang rape and murder, civil society activists, students, women and members of various political parties had gathered at Jantar Mantar to demand justice for the Dalit woman.

Officials said, "Entrance and exit of Janpath (metro station) remained closed. Trains will also not stop at this station. The exit gates of Rajiv Chowk and Patel Chowk metro stations also remained closed. " These three stations are in the vicinity of the protest venue in central Delhi.

Earlier this demonstration was to be held at India Gate, but due to prohibitory order applied in Rajpath area, the event was held at Jantar Mantar.

Let me tell you that many political parties organized sit-ins, demonstrations and protest meetings in Delhi regarding Hathras gangrape.