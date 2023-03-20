Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Expected Release Date: Is It Renewed For Another Season?

“Somebody Feed Phil,” a film about food and travel, came out on Netflix on January 12, 2018. Philip Rosenthal, whose name is in the title of the show, is the host. Each episode addresses a distinct city and shows off its local foods. It was made as a “spiritual successor” to the PBS project Phil’s I’ll Have What Phil’s Having.

Over the years, the series has made a place for itself in the hearts of food and travel fans. Fans enjoy being able to virtually go on the presenter’s many trips around the world. Somebody Feed Phil, which was created and is hosted by Emmy winner Phil Rosenthal, has been picked up for a seventh season by Netflix.

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7

The sixth season of the show, which came out in October 2022, will once more follow the creator of Everybody Loves Raymond on his culinary journeys as he learns about the food and culture of cities all over the world. Lucky Bastards and Zero Point Zero Production are in charge of making Somebody Feed Phil. Phil Rosenthal, his brother Rich Rosenthal, and John Bedolis are the people in charge of Lucky Bastards. Christopher Collins and Lydia Tenaglia are the two people in charge of Zero Point Zero.

Rosenthal just put out Somebody Feed Phil The Book, a cookbook that goes along with his Netflix show of the same name. The book made it to the New York Times bestseller list. I’ll Have What Phil’s Having, his first travel food show, started on PBS in 2015 and ran for two seasons. It won the James Beard Award for Best Television Program, on Location, in 2016.

Has Somebody Feed Phil been renewed for season 7?

Netflix has made it official: Somebody Feed Phil will be back for a seventh season!

The latest article from Deadline has all the details, but it also shows how well this series has held up over time. People continue to watch it because they want to see what he does next with food.

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Episodes and Streaming Options

Like the last season, the next one is likely to have between 5 and 6 episodes that each last between 46 and 63 minutes. On the contrary hand, the network hasn’t yet announced the episode names or a summary of the show. When the episodes are scheduled for a premiere on the streaming platform, which will start on Netflix, the network will announce the dates and times. Fans should be patient while they wait for these updates, which will be released in the next few days, and binge-watch the past seasons to remember what happened.

When the release date for Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 gets close, it and the previous seasons will only be available on Netflix. Other shows in the same genre will also be available on Netflix with a variety of membership options. Depending on the package you choose, the video quality and the number of screens you can use to watch Netflix at the same time will change. The basic membership starts at $9.99 per month, and the standard membership starts at $15.49 per month. With any of their services, you can play games on your phone and stream television shows and movies at no extra cost.

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Review

This season, we begin in Philadelphia, which is where his wife is from. He shows us the Reading Terminal Market, where he says you can find the best food in the world. He could be right because everything he bought at the market to make the feast looked delicious. He also meets Shola Olunloyo, a Nigerian chef, who invites him to his house for a barbecue in the backyard. During his trip to Philadelphia, he met up with a few friends. They ate at some of the best eateries in the area.

In the next food adventure, our funny guy goes to Croatia to meet some sea urchins, which could be dangerous. Meanwhile, in Austin, Phil finds out how good barbecued food is. Phil was once told by the head of a travel channel that Americans love to grill. During the whole episode, he tries out different barbecues at different restaurants and meets both new and old friends.

Our fourth stop is Santiago, where we acquire the rules for making sandwiches in Chile. No matter how big the sandwich is, you shouldn’t ever share it. Everyone should get their own and use a fork and a knife to eat it. I guess it’s true that you’re always able to learn something new when you travel, and by the show’s conclusion, Phil was thinking about moving to Chile because the food was so good.

The last place they go is Nashville, where Phil finds out that he has no rhythm on the dance floor. An interesting thing about the series is that the last episode is a heartwarming tribute to Phil’s parents, who have been on the show many times. The show still has the same format, and in each episode, he asks a friend to tell a joke while he tells the audience about what he has been doing. It’s hard not to like it because the jokes are funny, and this helps keep the show’s easygoing vibe.

Phil’s pure love for food and his understanding of the power of a simple meal is both nice to see. In every episode, he shares a hearty, tasty meal with people, which brings them closer together. As they eat and drink, they tell us about their lives, and we see that food is far more than a way to keep our bodies alive. Phil has said before that some food is good for the soul, and he is right. These dishes have a long history and tell us about the past while providing us with hope for the future.

Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 Release Date

Since the show was just renewed for a seventh season a few days ago, it’s way too soon for the network to say when the second season might start. But if we had to guess, we’d say that Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 might come out in the middle of 2023, most likely in May, similar to the previous season.

It will probably only be available on Netflix, and new episodes will drop on the same day at 12:00 a.m. PT/3:00 a.m. ET. This is, of course, just a guess! So, until the network confirms a date and time for the show’s official premiere, no one can say anything about it.