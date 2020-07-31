Someone Added A Lightsaber To Oliva Munn’s Viral X-Men Sword Fail, And I Can’t Look Away

Depart a Remark
It is an distinctive time for main franchises like Star Wars and X-Men. With the Skywalker Saga behind us, it is unclear precisely when the property will return to the large display. And now that Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, moviegoers are left questioning if/when mutants will be a part of the MCU. X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn not too long ago whipped out her Psylocke sword at dwelling, leading to a hilariously disastrous video. And if it the clip wasn’t pleasant sufficient, somebody added a lightsaber to the footage for good measure and one superior crossover.
X-Men followers had been thrilled to be taught that Olivia Munn could be enjoying Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse. Whereas her function ended up being pretty transient, Munn did a ton of superior motion sequences, together with work with duel katanas. Now Munn’s hilarious fail video the place she hit her wall whereas making an attempt to swing Psylocke’s sword has been given a lightsaber. And I cannot look away.
It is the crossover we did not know we wanted. As a result of as if Olivia Munn did not allure numerous Twitter customers by posting her at-home sword blooper, using a lightsaber provides an additional degree of humor. Plus who does not need to see Munn wield a lightsaber after X-Men: Apocalypse?
This picture involves us from Twitter, and is certain to thrill X-Men and Star Wars, in addition to the moviegoing public. Olivia Munn went viral for a video she posted after discovering her Psylocke sword from X-Men: Apocalypse throughout isolation in her dwelling. The Newsroom actress tried out a few of her methods from enjoying a mutant, and ultimately made contact with the wall and/or artwork behind her. Now we will see what that may seem like if Munn was stuffed with midichlorians.
X-Men: Apocalypse is at present streaming over on Disney+. You should use this hyperlink to enroll in the streaming service.
Within the edited video proven above, we will see Olivia Munn in her dwelling rocking a blue lightsaber, so she’s positively on the sunshine aspect of The Power. She begins twirling across the mystical blade, ensuing within the saber’s signature sound results. Identical to within the authentic video she picks up pace and momentum, earlier than promptly making contact with the wall (and hanging artwork) behind her.
That is when the lightsaber joke will get taken a step additional. The contact truly ends in the artwork falling off the wall. What’s extra, the weapon’s blade additionally begins a small hearth when it hits the wall. We have seen how the warmth of a lightsaber can minimize by means of highly effective metal, so Olivia Munn’s wall actually had no likelihood.
After making a robust impression in X-Men: Apocalypse (and her character making it out stay), moviegoers had been hoping to see Olivia Munn seem in one other X-Men film. However she was noticeably absent from Darkish Phoenix, which ended up being the ultimate installment in the principle franchise. Hopefully Munn’s return may occur in a Deadpool sequel, however solely time will inform.
