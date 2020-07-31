Someone Added A Lightsaber To Oliva Munn’s Viral X-Men Sword Fail, And I Can’t Look Away

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate applications with numerous corporations. We might earn a fee while you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

It is an distinctive time for main franchises like Star Wars and X-Men. With the Skywalker Saga behind us, it is unclear precisely when the property will return to the large display. And now that Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, moviegoers are left questioning if/when mutants will be a part of the MCU. X-Men: Apocalypse actress Olivia Munn not too long ago whipped out her Psylocke sword at dwelling, leading to a hilariously disastrous video. And if it the clip wasn’t pleasant sufficient, somebody added a lightsaber to the footage for good measure and one superior crossover.