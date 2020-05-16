Someone Combined Star Wars And Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, And I Can’t Stop Watching

Quentin Tarantino has mentioned that he is a a lot larger Star Trek fan {that a} Star Wars fan, and truthfully, whichever widespread franchise he tried to take a shot at would definitely find yourself with an entry that is wildly completely different from something we might seen earlier than. However this clip does present that such an thought is not completely bonkers. Someone, sooner or later, ought to make a Star Wars film that feels extra like this, if solely to see how nicely it truly works. Because the galaxy far, distant continues to broaden with new inventive individuals making their very own makes an attempt, nothing must be completely off limits.