Someone Combined Star Wars And Once Upon A Time In Hollywood, And I Can’t Stop Watching

Depart a Remark
For the final couple of years we have been teased with the thought of a Star Trek film that could possibly be directed by Quentin Tarantino. Whereas the thought actually has some attraction, it is unclear simply how actual a chance such a movie is. It is even much less clear what a film like that might actually appear to be. Nevertheless, in case your fandom leans a bit extra towards Star Wars, we now have one thing of a clue what a Tarantino Star Wars film would appear to be, and it truly appears like loads of enjoyable.
The YouTube channel Imperator Cuts put collectively a video for the film, Once Upon a Time…In a Galaxy Far, Far, Away, which takes Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith, and provides it a large tonal shift by giving it the music of Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood. It is outstanding how nicely it truly works. Test it out.
It is spectacular simply how a lot you’ll be able to change the tone of a film with music. The “trailer” right here is not precisely the one we obtained with Star Wars: The Revenge of the Sith, however not one of the movie itself is altered, the look and the dialogue are all proper out of the George Lucas film. All that is completely different is the soundtrack, which has been pulled from the trailers for Quentin Tarantino’s final film.
There are some things that assist it work. For one, George Lucas made some extent to present characters like Hayden Christensen haircuts that regarded very 1970s, in order to make the film not look too out of context with the unique Star Wars. That actually helps the look work with the Tarantino film that was primarily based within the late 1960s.
If nothing else, it is a testomony to the significance of music in movie. The identical scenes, with an epic John Williams rating, really feel a technique, however add some pop music and the identical moments really feel a lot lighter. Even Anakin Skywalker about to homicide a bunch of young children feels much less terrible. And truthfully, if Quentin Tarantino had directed that scene, that is in all probability how it might have performed out.
Quentin Tarantino has mentioned that he is a a lot larger Star Trek fan {that a} Star Wars fan, and truthfully, whichever widespread franchise he tried to take a shot at would definitely find yourself with an entry that is wildly completely different from something we might seen earlier than. However this clip does present that such an thought is not completely bonkers. Someone, sooner or later, ought to make a Star Wars film that feels extra like this, if solely to see how nicely it truly works. Because the galaxy far, distant continues to broaden with new inventive individuals making their very own makes an attempt, nothing must be completely off limits.
At this level, it does not appear to be we’ll ever get the Quentin Tarantino Star Trek film we have been teased with. Has he tried calling Lucasfilm?
Add Comment