Someone Combined The MCU’s Best Action Sequences Into A 2-Minute Video And It’s Epic

CinemaBlend participates in affiliate packages with numerous firms. We might earn a fee once you click on on or make purchases through hyperlinks.

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been dominating popular culture for the previous decade, serving because the inspiration for different cinematic universes within the course of. As such, there’s been loads of pulse pounding motion all through the years, with every hero getting their very own set of skills and lethal foes. The MCU is understood for its superior struggle scenes, and now a fan has lower collectively all the most effective fights in a single two minute video. And it would simply take your breath away.