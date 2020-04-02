Someone Created The Cats Butthole Cut, And I Can’t Look Away

To start with, there was the phrase, and the phrase was that director Tom Hooper’s Cats had a model with cat buttholes included amongst its menagerie of horrors. Whereas these claims appear to be extra of a rumor than a confirmed characteristic, that rumor has impressed followers to ask for #TheButtholeCut to be launched. Do you have to be a type of followers asking for the reality, the outlet reality and nothing however the reality, your day has technically come, as somebody created a pretend trailer for Cats: The Butthole Minimize.