Someone Found Another Reason To Be Mad About Game Of Thrones’ Battle Of Winterfell

Simply think about if Daenerys and Jon may have flown round with luggage of dragonglass hooked up to the dragons.They might have soared over the White Walkers and rained down a bunch of dragonglass shards on them. Heck, they may have accomplished that even with out the arrowheads. To suppose that Game of Thrones’ characters had sufficient time to prep earlier than the tip, and their efforts ended up not resulting in a lot. With out Melisandre, all would have been misplaced.