Someone Has Created A Clone Of Reddit In 12 Days With No Programming Knowledge: Here’s How He Did It

The tools for creating websites and applications without the need to program have evolved considerably to the point that a user you can create a page like Reddit from scratch in just a few days. And this has been the real case of a person who has achieved it with Bubble, a no-code platform that he has used for less than two weeks until he achieved a clone design of this famous forum.

The web, called Reggit, has practically the same functionalities as the original, and it is about a demo project by the user, who does not intend to obtain any economic benefit through its website.

A clone of Reddit created with no-code tools

Users who have entered it are already testing it, and if we access it now, we can see dozens of posts created to test how well it works. The experience is virtually identical to Redditand serves as a reference to understand how far no-code creation websites have evolved.





According to its creator, who calls himself ‘a-MUK’ on Reddit, designed it in just 12 days, and we can find functions such as the creation of posts, communities, the karma system, coins, or private messages. The user comments, however, that it is not yet optimized for mobile devices, and that the best current version is found on the desktop.

As a-MUK comments, he considers Bubble as the best option to learn how to create applications and websites without programming. For the last six months he has been learning how the tool worked, and although he usually does the pre-design in Figma and then applies it to Bubble, in this case he says that he has done it directly from Bubble and looking at the design on Reddit.

The creator comments that for his learning, has acquired the knowledge through a large number of videos on YouTube. He mentions some channels that have helped him a lot, such as ‘buildcamp’, ‘learning bubble’, and ‘coaching no code apps’. According to a-MUK, these channels offer a lot of useful information about no-code platforms, and that he applied these concepts to create Reggit.

More information | Reddit