Someone has created a GitHub ticket printer that prints a physical receipt for every bug in the repositories.

Andrew Schmelyun is a full stack developer who has many projects on GitHub. He says that some of them are quite popular, and for this reason he receives notifications of problem reports from time to time.

It is something that is inconvenient because having so many repos, you tend to lose reports in a bunch of emails, or simply forget to review them manually and add them to your task list. The solution: a ticket generator… physically.





GitHub receipts

So here’s why I bought a receipt printer: Every time one of my GitHub repos gets a new issue, I now get a physical ticket printed out on my desk 🪄 pic.twitter.com/g6uYtGP9J7 — Andrew Schmelyun (@aschmelyun) March 24, 2022

Andrew has posted the whole process on his blog, and of course he has also posted the code on GitHub. The programmer explains how with a Raspberry Pi Zero W, an Epson TM-T88IV and a couple of cables, he created his own receipt printer for GitHub.

What his specialty is PHP, he chose this language for the Raspberry Pi to communicate with the printer. And, to connect GitHub you simply used the same GitHub webhooks that allow you to build and configure integrations when certain events occur in the repositories.

The result is that now, every time someone reports a problem in any of its repositories, the printer prints a receipt with the most relevant information: name of the repo, user who reported it, title and description. Andrew says this works much better for him than using post-itsand you’re already planning how to improve it:

This is a simple proof of concept, but we can extend it in several ways. For the tickets themselves, a QR code could be added to link directly to the issue on GitHub. You could also add more details of the issue itself, such as labels and severity. You can also use this concept to basically handle any data coming from a webhook or through an API request. For example, ticket printing from apps like Jira or Bugsnag, exceptions thrown from production apps, or even daily to-do items and shopping lists.

Those interested in collaborating can do so through GitHub, and if you only have opinions or suggestions, they are welcome in the comments of their blog or on Twitter.

The world is full of creative people, and when some developers get tired of all their interactions being only with a keyboard and a screen, some interesting and fun projects like this one are born. It reminds me a bit of the user who created a physical switch to choose whether their PC boots with Windows or Linux.