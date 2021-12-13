Someone has passed the meme of running Doom on any gadget: I present Doom in the Windows Task Manager (updated)

Upgrade: as you have let us know in the comments, the original video that was cast in his day John Carmack himself it turned out to be a fake. Fortunately, the story ended up having a happy ending and it was shown that images and videos could actually be duplicated using Windows Task Manager. Here you have An example.

Although his name may not be familiar to you, surely more than once you have passed through the window of the Windows Task Manager. What comes out when pressing Ctrl + Alt + Del to be able to close programs that have been in limbo? Well, someone has managed to move Doom there.

Yes, I know that the joke is made alone and that anyone can put Doom in Windows Task Manager, but surely you understand much better what the thing is about when you see the following video.

It shows the work of Max Holt, which after doing the same with a Ping Pong game, recently launched to take advantage of its Intel Xeon Platinum 8180 CPU to create the fantasy of processes that you have below.

He assures that the most difficult thing was to find a function that allowed him to play with the brightness in order to offer a good contrast, but that from there it was as simple as scaling an image previously passed through a black and white filter to a format of 56 x 32 pixels.

The witchcraft behind the whole process escapes me completely, but I think this is no longer surpassed by any refrigerator with a screen or Casio clock from the 90s. Play to Doom in Windows Task Manager is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen from this tireless meme.